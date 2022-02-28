ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasco, NY

Owasco Watershed Lake Assocation hosts 2022 Bob Bower Scientific Symposium

By Staff Report
The Owasco Watershed Lake Association (OWLA) hosts their annual Bob Bower Scientific Symposium: A Scientific Symposium in “Plain English” on Saturday, March 19th. This PDH-approved event meets online, offering 3 contact hours for attendees.

Sponsored in part by the Finger Lakes Museum, the Finger Lakes Institute and several other environmental champions in the community, the impressive panel of presenters will be sharing information on Human Factors Affecting Water Quality in Owasco Lake, with topics undoubtedly translating to the lakes of the region as a whole. Named after OWLA former president, Bob Bower, the symposium honors his passion for environmental advocacy and water quality in the Finger Lakes. Additional information and registration is available online at the OWLA.org and FingerLakesMuseum.org.

Owasco, NY
#Owasco Lake#Finger Lakes#Pdh#The Finger Lakes Museum#Owla Org#Fingerlakesmuseum Org#Fingerlakes1 Com App
