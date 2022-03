Write About It Online — Though she was fairly new to the restaurant biz in 2020, Joelle Parenteau was not new to business. The COVID-19 pandemic caused her to pivot like most business owners, but navigating the complexities of trying to stay afloat in the midst of such unprecedented times created a steep learning curve. She wrote about that in her viral popular Medium blog post with a provocative title (see article below). Telling her real story online let her connect with a huge international audience and garnered her and her business lots of media attention.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO