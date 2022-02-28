ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice bans the sale of Russian liquor in WV

By Sam Kirk
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia is showing its support of Ukraine in the war against Russia by banning the sale of Russian-made alcohol.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed an Executive Order which directs the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) to cease the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice. Gov. Justice made the announcement on Monday.

Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from beer to Molotov cocktails

The Governor also directed the WVABCA Commissioner to order and make Ukrainian-made liquor brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets when available.

The Order states, “The Governor desires to express West Virginia’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the hope for a peaceful outcome of this Russian war against Ukraine.”

West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.

The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse.

The Governor also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice.

US states adding to financial squeeze on Russian over war

All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia, according to Gov. Justice’s release.

The Executive order is dated Feb. 24, 2022.

For the latest news on the Russia and Ukraine conflict, check out NewsNation’s Russia at War .

