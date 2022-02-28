ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Veteran Celebrates Anniversary With $100,000 Prize

By Sarah Tate
A North Carolina veteran recently forgot his anniversary, but he found the perfect way to make up for it – winning a $100,000 prize .

Ricardo Cabral , of Morrisville, stopped by the Harris Teeter on Davis Drive to purchase a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket and try his luck at the lottery. He purchased paid off when the scratch-off ticket revealed a $100,000 win, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

Cabral, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (February 25), bringing home a total of $71,019. He joked that the prize will be the perfect gift for his wife as they both recently forgot to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary earlier this month. When he found out he won , he decided to keep the prize a secret in order to surprise his wife with the "Big Check."

"For the first time ever, we both forgot our anniversary. Now I can give her this," he said, adding, "She's been with me through thick and thin. She will be extremely happy when I tell her."

Cabral told lottery officials he hopes to use his winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.

