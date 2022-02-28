Tirade caught on video prompts Sisolak to leave Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man put his arm around Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and then insulted him as video captured the confrontation Sunday night inside a Las Vegas restaurant.

The unidentified man approached Sisolak and his wife, first lady Kathy Ong, in an apparent attempt to get a photo with the governor. And then the scene turned into something entirely different.

A profanity-laced tirade against Sisolak centered around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada State Police issued a statement that they are aware of the incident and an investigation has been opened. “Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, further information cannot be provided at this time,” said spokesperson Yoko Kim Smith. Metro police deferred all inquiries to Nevada State Police.

The confrontation could have ended as an insult until the man began to ask the governor why he was out in public without security. At one point, the man says Sisolak is “in trouble.”

As a second man joins in taunting Sisolak, the governor decides to leave the restaurant with his wife. The two men exit behind them and continue shouting insults. The second man accuses Sisolak of being a traitor, and then the two men suggest he should be hanged.

Another accusation shouted by the men indicates they believe he acted on behalf of China.

The Governor’s Office released a statement Monday:

While walking through a local restaurant on Sunday to have dinner with his wife and one of his daughters, the Governor was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture – talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.

He is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.

The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.

The Governor’s Office will have no further comment on this incident as there is an ongoing investigation. Meghin Delaney, spokesperson for Governor’s Office

8 News Now has reached out to an Instagram user under the account cannabisandcombat, where the videos have been posted.

Nevada Republican Party chairman Michael J. McDonald described the violent threats against Sisolak as “uncalled for” and issued the following statement:

“There is no place for the behavior and violent threats against the Governor we saw on that video from this weekend. I spoke out when Democrats like Maxine Waters encouraged this behavior against Republicans in public and I am speaking out now after this unnecessary and uncalled for attack on Governor Sisolak and his family in public. To all Nevadans frustrated with the governor, the time and place to take out your frustrations will be in November at the ballot box by electing our Republican nominee, not in a restaurant as he sits down for a meal with his wife and children.” Michael J. McDonald, Nevada Republican Party chairman

Javier Barajas, the owner of Lindo Michoacan, the restaurant where the confrontation took place released a statement against the tirade:

“In the 32 years I’ve been in business I’ve never once told any client to ‘get out of here!’ Regardless of your political stance I believe EVERYONE should be treated with respect. People are allowed to disagree with everything that’s going on in the the world right now, we should all stride to be better Nevadans and respect one another.” Javier Barajas, owner of Lindo Michoacan

The restaurant is located at 10082 W. Flamingo Road.

