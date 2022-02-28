ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Shedding light on how mushrooms are good for your health

By Stephanie Clarke
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s due to their rich, savory flavor or claims about their potential healing properties, mushrooms are having a moment. Supermarkets are stocking a variety, and fungi are even featured in seasoning blends, snacks and coffee. Supplements that come in capsule, powder, tincture (liquid extract) or tea forms are increasingly popular,...

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
A Cardiologist's Top 3 Favorite Foods For Longevity (One Will Surely Surprise You)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Another day, another list of longevity-supporting foods. But this one comes with a special twist: As cardiologist Steven Gundry, M.D., author of Unlocking the Keto Code, shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, certain polyphenol-rich foods can protect mitochondria, which is essential for enhancing the lifespan.
How to make ‘meatless mushroom meal’

(KRON) –The Lenten season is here which means every Friday Christians around the world will go meatless. Seafood is always a good option, but to help you change up the menu – whether you’re doing so for lent or it’s your diet – Livermore mom and wine and food blogger Leslie Dabney joins us with […]
Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
