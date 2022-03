DENVER — A man who was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder out of Arvada was shot and injured by police Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Division Chief Ron Thomas said around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers tracked the suspect to a business in the area of Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue in the University Hills neighborhood. Officers set up surveillance and saw the suspect leaving the business with another person, police said.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO