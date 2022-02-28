Trial postponed in death of boy, 5
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of two men charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy has been postponed to late April.
Jonathan Knight and Jeremy King agreed to move the trial date to April 25 during a brief hearing Monday. There have been multiple delays.
Knight, 32, and King, 29, are accused of killing Kason Guyton as he rode in a car driven by his mother’s boyfriend Feb. 23, 2017. As the car turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in a sedan following them leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said.
Kason was struck and killed and his brother, then 7, wounded. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, an East Side Crips gang member, is believed to have been the intended target. He was unharmed.
A grand jury indicted Knight and King on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and gang participation.
