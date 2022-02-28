Fight Back Against the Fossil Fuels Autocrats: Electrify & Decarbonize!

With the rising threats of global warming and air pollution, EVs are back on the discussion tables of policymakers. Electric vehicles (EVs) have occupied a lot of media space of late and are widely regarded as the next big breakthrough technology in the automotive world. Although EVs are as old as motor vehicles themselves, they lost the race to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, running on liquid fuel, by the early 20th century. But with the rising threats of global warming and air pollution, EVs are back on the discussion tables of policymakers. ICE-powered conventional vehicles emit several pollutants, among which carbon dioxide (CO2) is considered the most concerning emissions from a climate change perspective.

