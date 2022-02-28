ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Back Against the Fossil Fuels Autocrats: Electrify & Decarbonize!

By Joe Wachunas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor too long, I think, we’ve seen that one of the many downsides to our reliance on fossil fuels is that it empowers autocrats in petrostates to spread chaos at home and across the world. It’s time to Electrify & Decarbonize. From Venezuela to Nigeria to Saudi...

POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Seeking Alpha

Fuel For Thought: India's Decarbonization Goals And The EV Conundrum

With the rising threats of global warming and air pollution, EVs are back on the discussion tables of policymakers. Electric vehicles (EVs) have occupied a lot of media space of late and are widely regarded as the next big breakthrough technology in the automotive world. Although EVs are as old as motor vehicles themselves, they lost the race to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, running on liquid fuel, by the early 20th century. But with the rising threats of global warming and air pollution, EVs are back on the discussion tables of policymakers. ICE-powered conventional vehicles emit several pollutants, among which carbon dioxide (CO2) is considered the most concerning emissions from a climate change perspective.
Washington Times

Democrats cash in on climate change with big investments in fossil fuels

Some of Congress’ most passionate advocates for tackling climate change have a different green issue when it comes to fossil fuel markets: money. With sharp rises in energy costs in recent months, several Democrats in Congress or their spouses have made financial investments in energy companies with large fossil fuel portfolios, according to financial disclosures reviewed by The Washington Times.
Vladimir Putin
BBC

Ukraine crisis: The free world fights back against Putin

Successive US presidents have struggled to get the measure of Vladimir Putin but now that Brussels and Berlin have joined the fray with such resolve, it's a different story, writes Nick Bryant. It is often tempting to look upon Vladimir Putin as the millennium bug in a human and deadly...
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Production#Electric Power#Electrify Decarbonize#Electricity
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
