Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role. While unconfirmed, sources say Abbott would play the films main villain The Foreigner, one of Spider-Man’s bigger adversaries in the comics. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger. Deadline recently broke that Nivola would be playing an unknown villain as well so like so many Marvel pics, we will have multiple adversaries that our main character will battle. J.C. Chandor is directing the pic with Avi Arad and Matt...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO