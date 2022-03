GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Be vigilant where you donate to help the people of Ukraine, the Better Business Bureau warns. “Unfortunately, bad actors often try to take advantage of people’s good will,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Michigan. “You want to make sure your donation is used as intended, so it is important to take some time and make sure the charity you are working with can deliver on their promises and support.”

