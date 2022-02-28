ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine offers Russian soldiers compensation if they surrender

Cover picture for the articleThe Minister of Defense of Ukraine is offering money as a peace offering to Russian soldiers. On Facebook and Twitter, Oleksii Reznikov offered 5 million Russian rubles and full amnesty to soldiers if they, “put down their guns...

