Back in September, the only time Victor Oladipo has spoken to South Florida reporters since his second major right knee operation in two years, he flashed his infectious smile and said: “I feel like I came here for a reason and there’s a purpose for me being here and I’m trying to find out what that is. I believe we can do something very special here for years to come and I want to be a part of it.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO