ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Bid Notice: Water & Sewer Services

threeriversmi.org
 9 days ago

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Three Rivers at the Office...

www.threeriversmi.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Rivers, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Three Rivers, MI
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#Sewer Service#Uban Construction#Water Sewer Services
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

American and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy