Michael Keaton pays tribute to late nephew in emotional SAG Awards speech

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning kicked off the 2022 SAG Awards with the “I Am an Actor” opening segment at Sunday night’s ceremony, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Braun, who is nominated in the ensemble category for Succession, told the audience that he got his SAG card when he was 11 years old working on his first film, on which the director told him to lay off the soda because his face was getting significantly rounder as shooting went on. “I was hitting it hard,” he said. Braun called that the best note he’d ever received.More...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO