Sheriff’s office searches for missing Mason County woman

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from Gallipolis Ferry.

Grace Allison Smith, 35, of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. The MCSO says her family says she was last seen wearing a long black coat and grey beanie.

According to the sheriff’s office and Smith’s relatives, her car was found Friday, Feb. 25 in the TNT area with her keys on the hood and belongings inside the vehicle. Her relatives also say her hair is currently dyed grey.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Smith to contact their office at 304-675-3838 or call 911.

