ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

State Police Urge Motorists To Be On Alert After Crashes Cause Six Deaths Within Minutes

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uQzD_0eRVXQnG00
Connecticut State Police troopers responding to a wrong-way crash in Derby in 2017. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

State police officials are urging motorists to be on high alert after a pair of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut highways left six dead over the weekend just minutes apart.

Troopers in New Haven County responded to a stretch of I-91 in Meriden at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, where there was a report of a wrong-way crash involving a Toyota Camry and BMW X5.

A 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

That same morning at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to I-84 near exit 51 in Hartford, where there was a second head-on crash reported.

In that crash, a 40-year-old Hartford resident and her three passengers died after she struck a truck head-on traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the fatal wrong-way crashes, state police officials issued a statement addressing the issue, noting that it is not confined to Connecticut.

“The issue of wrong-way drivers is one that is not unique to our state," the statement said. "It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new.

"When calls are received reporting wrong-way drivers, state police (troopers) respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved.”

Officials noted that not all wrong-way drivers are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and that there can be other contributing factors that lead to the crashes.

"They can also involve those experiencing a mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility,” state police said. “Wrong-way drivers are often identified by troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911.

Police officials said that anyone who sees a wrong-way driver should call 911 immediately. They offered tips on how to help friends or family members avoid becoming the victim of such a crash.

  • Help your loved ones manage their mental and physical health;
  • Evaluate their driving capabilities to determine if maintaining a driver’s license is appropriate;
  • Pulling over and calling 911 if falling ill while driving;
  • Avoiding travel in severe weather conditions;
  • Having a designated driver or using a ride share service.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Mark Mears
8d ago

How about the State Police get out on the highway an enforce the traffic laws!!! Sorry but driving in Connecticut is like NASCAR!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Two Houses In Stratfod

Police are investigating after a car crashed into two different houses in Fairfield County. The incident took place on Monday, March 7, at the intersection of Stonybrook Road and Success Avenue, said the Stratford Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into two...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Meriden, CT
Accidents
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven County, CT
Crime & Safety
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (Developing)

A fatal crash occurred in Gloucester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 on Route 55 in Franklin Township, initial reports said. The car had flipped over in the median, an unconfirmed report said. Franklin police were not immediately...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paramus EMS Vehicle Crashes

No injuries were reported after a Paramus EMS vehicle slammed into a utility pole, strewing wires across the road, while returning to its station. The 6:15 a.m. crash closed East Midland Avenue between Spring Valley Road and Forest Avenue throughout Tuesday, March 8, while a PSE&G crew continued repairs. Paramus...
PARAMUS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

PA Teenage Girl Missing Over One Week: Police

A teenage girl is being searched for by police after she went missing over one week ago. Jasani Kotek, 15, was last seen in the 1200 block of West King Street in West York on Sunday, Feb. 27, according to a release by Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-alarm blaze was reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 on First Street in Freehold, initial reports said. This is a developing news story. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Bucks Woman Missing Over One Week

Police in Falls Township are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman. Alicia White was last seen at Newport Village Apartments on Monday, Feb. 28, and last heard from through text on Friday, March 4, local police said. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Pig Succumbs To Injuries From Fair Lawn Fire

A pig had to be euthanized following a pen fire in Fair Lawn, authorities said. A neighbor doused the flames that broke out behind a Saddle River Road home around 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said. Firefighters arranged for Van Saun Park Zoo personnel to take...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Infant

The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons is asking the public to help them locate a missing infant. Zori Cherry is a two-month-year-old baby boy who was last seen on Tuesday, March 8 in Hagerstown. The missing child is said to be in the company of Tianna Dawkins. Anyone...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
230K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy