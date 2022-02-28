ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympus Digital Camera Updater 2.0/E-M5 Mark III Firmware 1.6

- Possible to use focus stacking photography with "M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO". - Improved precision of focus when using single-focal-length lenses. - Log on to your computer using an account with Administrator privileges. - Connect the computer to the Internet. Olympus recommends using a hard-wired connection, if...

Digital Camera World

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x review

If you can see further than the eye-watering price tag, this lens is a real heavyweight in terms of performance as well as physical construction. It has a 200-400mm zoom range in standard trim with a built-in 1.4x tele-converter or ‘extender’, boosting maximum reach to 560mm. It’s a force to be reckoned with for action, sports and wildlife photography.
GeekyGadgets

New Lexar Professional SDXC memory cards

Lexar has launched a new range of professional SDXC memory cards this week in form of the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. Offering photographers and content creators speeds up to 270 MB/s read the new memory cards have been designed for DSLR or mirrorless cameras. The new Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series memory cards are now available to purchase priced at $37 for 64GB, $57 for 128 GB, and $110 for 256 GB.
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
Android Central

How long will the Samsung Galaxy S22 series receive software updates?

Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will receive Android software updates for up to four years. This means the phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra (among other models), will be updated through to the Android 16/One UI 8. The Samsung S22 series' launch...
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
Android Central

ZTE launches four new Blade V40 series budget phones for global markets

ZTE has introduced the new Blade V40 series at MWC 2022. The V40 series includes the vanilla Blade V40, Blade V40 Vita, V40 5G, and V40 Pro. All four phones will go on sale globally from April. Last week, ZTE announced the world's first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging....
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Camera Error Code 0xa00f4244

If you want to use the Camera app on your PC, your system must first detect it. When it can’t do so, you’ll see a black screen with some text that says, “We can’t find your camera“. This error is a likely result of hardware or driver faults.
Android Authority

Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) hands-on: The nose-cam is no more

Huawei's refreshed Matebook X Pro boasts a larger, faster display and new processor options. Here are our first impressions. The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) has one of the best screens of any device I’ve seen here at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The display is vibrant and beautiful, and the company also fleshed out the innards and redesigned the airflow to keep the laptop performing at its best. Here are some early thoughts about the Huawei MateBook X Pro.
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateStation X all-in-one PC has a 4K+ Ultra-HD display and a multi-touch screen

Couple performance with design when you have the HUAWEI MateStation X all-in-one PC. It features a 4K+ FullView display and 4-sided super-narrow bezels that bring colors to life. All the while, the 10-point multi-touch, 28.2″ screen and smart connectivity provide endless interactive possibilities. Moreover, this all-in-one PC offers a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a 3:2 aspect ratio, enabling you to see more content displayed. The HUAWEI MateStation X lets you see the world in full color with 98% P3 wide-colour gamut. Meanwhile, 500 nits of brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensure that each image remains bold and bright. Finally, this PC features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, making git great for heavy-duty office work. In fact, with a large 16 GB memory and 512 GB high-speed SSD storage, it’s efficient and aids productivity.
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Amazon, Game and Currys restock Microsoft’s console in largest drop since launch

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Xbox series X stock has been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is still difficult to reliably find in stock in the UK.The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has...
GeekyGadgets

iPhone battery life tested on 6 major iOS releases

We have seen a number of battery life tests on the iPhone and now we have one of the most comprehensive battery life tests from iAppleBytes. In the video below the battery life of six major versions of Apple’s iOS software is tested out, this includes iOS 10, iOS 11, iOS 12, iOS 13, iOS 14, and iOS 15.
