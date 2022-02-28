Olympus Digital Camera Updater 2.0/E-M5 Mark III Firmware 1.6

Huawei's refreshed Matebook X Pro boasts a larger, faster display and new processor options. Here are our first impressions. The Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) has one of the best screens of any device I’ve seen here at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The display is vibrant and beautiful, and the company also fleshed out the innards and redesigned the airflow to keep the laptop performing at its best. Here are some early thoughts about the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO