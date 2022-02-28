Olympus Digital Camera Updater 2.0/E-M5 Mark III Firmware 1.6

Couple performance with design when you have the HUAWEI MateStation X all-in-one PC. It features a 4K+ FullView display and 4-sided super-narrow bezels that bring colors to life. All the while, the 10-point multi-touch, 28.2″ screen and smart connectivity provide endless interactive possibilities. Moreover, this all-in-one PC offers a 92% screen-to-body ratio and a 3:2 aspect ratio, enabling you to see more content displayed. The HUAWEI MateStation X lets you see the world in full color with 98% P3 wide-colour gamut. Meanwhile, 500 nits of brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification ensure that each image remains bold and bright. Finally, this PC features the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, making git great for heavy-duty office work. In fact, with a large 16 GB memory and 512 GB high-speed SSD storage, it’s efficient and aids productivity.
Comments / 0