Final stretch for the Jimizz ICO!

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 6, 2022, the Jacquie & Michel group will close the ICO intended to raise funds for the financing of its crypto-currency: the Jimizz (JMZ). This leaves one week for the last investors to come forward. Despite a bear-market and a political context not very favorable to crypto-currencies, the amount...

