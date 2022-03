International Women’s Day is a good time to take stock of how much political power women wield around the globe. For those who believe in advancing gender equity, the news is both bad and good. Women have more than tripled their numbers as prime ministers and presidents over the past two decades — but less than 10 percent of countries worldwide are led by women. When women are prime ministers and presidents, that generally advances women’s political power more broadly. Women leaders often make a point of moving forward policies that benefit women and marginalized groups; when they’re seen as successful leaders, citizens think more highly of women in leadership generally.

