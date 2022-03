SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After dealing with off and on shower activity along with some wintry weather for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex we will be able to dry out for one day on Friday. Quickly as we head into the weekend though we are tracking more wet weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as yet more moisture will be running over the stationary frontal boundary to our south. Finally Sunday will mark the start of a prolonged dry period for the region along with temperatures that will be consistently moving up everyday until we have highs up in the mid-70s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO