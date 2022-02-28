Shows about fraud and scams are enticing viewers

A few episodes into Hulu’s The Dropout—a new series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes—I began to wonder why the show I was watching existed. What did it add to everything about Holmes and Theranos that already existed? In 2018, John Carreyou published his exposé about Theranos, Bad Blood. The HBO documentary about Holmes, The Inventor, premiered in 2019, as did The Dropout, a longform podcast that gives the TV series its name. Every major newspaper has painstakingly covered her trial. To put it in the appropriate terms: the bubble is ready to burst. Any TV series interested in finding a new angle to cover Holmes and her board of reply guys risks repeating everything that we already know. Curiously, Hulu’s The Dropout seems uninterested in offering new material about its subject; rather, it serves as a dramatic reenactment of the podcast—stripped, sadly, of any sliver of drama.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO