Shows about fraud and scams are enticing viewers

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks, we appear to have an obsession. Or at least a trend in TV themes suggests that there may be some interest among viewers these days about a particular topic: Fraudsters, scammers, cons, call them what you will. A number of recent and upcoming fact-based series focus on frauds,...

Boston Globe

‘After Yang’: Can you tell which one is a robot?

Is domestic futurism a genre? That’s what “After Yang” is. The setting is the not-too-distant whenever. Most everything looks familiar, but it’s far enough away that self-driving cars are the norm, cloning is common, and robotics has advanced to a degree that Techno sapiens exist. “Techno sapiens”? The term’s resemblance to Homo sapiens is intentional. These androids are that similar to humans. It’s the robotics technology of “Ex Machina” or “Blade Runner” up close and personal: replicants that reliable in their near-humanity.
TECHNOLOGY
thecentersquare.com

Online fraud and text scams are more prolific than ever, BBB says

(The center Square) – Scammers are getting sophisticated and even the most cautious are falling for their deceitful tactics. Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Chicago and Northern Illinois Better Business Bureau, said doctors, attorneys and teachers are among those who report being scammed. “These scammers know what...
ILLINOIS STATE
Thrillist

The New Crop of Shows About Grifters Is One Big Scam

A few episodes into Hulu’s The Dropout—a new series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes—I began to wonder why the show I was watching existed. What did it add to everything about Holmes and Theranos that already existed? In 2018, John Carreyou published his exposé about Theranos, Bad Blood. The HBO documentary about Holmes, The Inventor, premiered in 2019, as did The Dropout, a longform podcast that gives the TV series its name. Every major newspaper has painstakingly covered her trial. To put it in the appropriate terms: the bubble is ready to burst. Any TV series interested in finding a new angle to cover Holmes and her board of reply guys risks repeating everything that we already know. Curiously, Hulu’s The Dropout seems uninterested in offering new material about its subject; rather, it serves as a dramatic reenactment of the podcast—stripped, sadly, of any sliver of drama.
TV SERIES

