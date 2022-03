The race to win over consumers eager to convert to electric vehicles is about to heat up once again. The SUV market, one of the most lucrative and competitive, is about to welcome a new competitor, and not the least. Their name will undoubtedly push or even encourage the current leaders -- Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report, GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and to a lesser extent Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report -- to redouble their efforts.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO