ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Mardi Gras has a moment

Black Hills Pioneer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEADWOOD — Thousands were in town over the weekend to indulge in Deadwood’s annual...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden bows to domestic pressure, bans Russian oil and gas after delay

It has been very difficult to grasp why President Biden waited this long to decide–and he was clearly pushed–to ban Russian oil and gas imports. By finally taking that step yesterday, Biden was bowing to the reality that Congress was going to move against Moscow without him. If...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.
MILITARY
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deadwood, SD
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajun
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy