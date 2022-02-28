ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change is already making parts of the world unlivable

By Umair Irfan
Vox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is already testing the limits of what human communities can survive, and if warming isn’t kept in check, some of the most crowded parts of the planet will become practically unlivable. The temperatures are already getting too hot, disasters are becoming too severe, and the costs of staying put...

Comments / 70

I stopped caring
4d ago

at one time, thousands of years ago, the Sahara desert was lush green and teaming with life....including humans. but here we are adapting, still thriving, and will continue to do so.

Reply(8)
37
Man of God
3d ago

I'm not concerned as much over climate change ,as I am over ,we need a change in government . It's so plain that this is not working for many .

Reply
17
EJ_WA
3d ago

Most people don’t realize New Orleans is below sea level so is most the Netherlands we have ways of dealing with it. So get over it.

Reply
13
The Independent

UN report paints bleak picture of climate danger ‘already upon us’

Climate change is causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats – with more severe effects to come, the UN has said.Already some of the impacts of global warming are irreversible, as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.Any further delays to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to already inevitable climate change will see humanity miss a “brief and rapidly closing window” to secure a liveable and sustainable future, the report warns.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report...
Phys.org

UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year—some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor. When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family...
