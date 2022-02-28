NFL Scouting Combine Hosted by Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Multiple media outlets, including CBS Sports, reported Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The procedure is of the arthroscopic nature, sources tell CBS Sports, and Prescott is expected to be available when the offseason program begins in Dallas sometime in late May or early June. “It’s not a concern,” McCarthy said. “We have no concern. He is doing well.” After suffering an ankle fracture that cost him the majority of the 2020 season, Prescott underwent two surgeries and returned last summer — only to then suffer a strain that impacted his throwing shoulder, one that kept him out of preseason games. He played very well in the Week 1 game at Tampa, but later suffered a calf strain in a thrilling overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6, causing him to miss the Week 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings after the Week 7 bye.

