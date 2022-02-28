ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Scouting Combine Hosted by Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO - There is no football party quite like a Jerry Jones Football Party ... surely part of the attraction to North Texas being a finalist in the bidding for the NFL's 2023 Scouting Combine. The annual event - scheduled for this week in Indianapolis in 2022 and scheduled...

www.sunherald.com

The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with Cowboys gets strong endorsement from Stephen Jones

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointing fashion with an early playoff exit. Such endings often are accompanied by great change within franchises, which appeared likely to happen with the Cowboys, given head coach Mike McCarthy’s shaky job status. McCarthy isn’t the only one whose future was put into question after the season. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who endured an injury-filled, underwhelming campaign, has been mentioned as someone who may not be in Dallas in 2022. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones perhaps put such speculation to rest with his strong endorsement of Elliott’s future on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

NFL Releases International Games: Cowboys Headed to London in 2022?

FRISCO - London calling?. After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Dallas Cowboys could be headed for London in 2022. They are the potential road team in games against the Green Bay Packers or Jacksonville Jaguars. The league is expected...
NFL
CBS Sports

Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence rumors: Cowboys' Stephen Jones points at salary cap, value to assess futures

Everything said or not said by the Dallas Cowboys front office is with a very pointed reason, and they've now aimed that strategy at Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. The offseason began with speculation regarding the future of both Pro Bowlers in Dallas, and while the team's stance hasn't changed regarding wanting both to remain on the roster in 2022 -- sources told CBS Sports in mid-February -- how that ultimately looks might be different, from a contractual standpoint.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency. Pittsburgh was interested in Winston...
NFL
The Spun

An NFL Team Reportedly Called About Patrick Mahomes Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but that didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about it. According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL team about a trade for their quarterback – including the Chiefs and Mahomes. KansasCity.com...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen Jones gives telling comment on Amari Cooper’s future

The Dallas Cowboys certainly appear intent on doing something with Amari Cooper’s contract, though it is not yet clear what. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that it was “too early” to tell if Cooper would be with the Cowboys in 2022, and would not discuss speculation about a restructured contract. That lack of comment is somewhat jarring, as both Stephen and Jerry Jones tend to be happy to speak freely about members of the team.
NFL
CBS DFW

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Has Surgery On Non-Throwing Shoulder

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Multiple media outlets, including CBS Sports, reported Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The procedure is of the arthroscopic nature, sources tell CBS Sports, and Prescott is expected to be available when the offseason program begins in Dallas sometime in late May or early June. “It’s not a concern,” McCarthy said. “We have no concern. He is doing well.” After suffering an ankle fracture that cost him the majority of the 2020 season, Prescott underwent two surgeries and returned last summer — only to then suffer a strain that impacted his throwing shoulder, one that kept him out of preseason games. He played very well in the Week 1 game at Tampa, but later suffered a calf strain in a thrilling overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6, causing him to miss the Week 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings after the Week 7 bye.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

49ers GM Lynch details Garoppolo surgery path, excitement for Lance era

Jimmy Garoppolo’s upcoming shoulder surgery was his call, one that complicates his eventual exit from the 49ers, general manager John Lynch indicated Wednesday from the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis. “The shoulder — I never like saying minor when someone is having surgery — but it’s a capsule...
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett confident he’ll shine at NFL combine — hand measurements and all

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Pickett always knew he’d reach this stage. He might not have known his hand size would be such a hot-button topic. But Pitt’s Heisman Trophy finalist drew a crowd at the NFL combine on Wednesday morning, fielding nearly 30 questions in a 15-minute media session — doing so with the poise and perspective one would expect from arguably the draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Free Agency: Sign Cedrick Wilson to Replace Amari Cooper?

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is not trying to insult Amari Cooper. Far from it; on Monday, when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and the cap crunch, Jones used a hand motion to note that he "holds them (Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence) up here in what we think of them.''
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Mike Preston: The Ravens have many needs. Some swag should be near the top of the list.

BALTIMORE — It’s been nearly 10 years since the Ravens won their last Super Bowl, and they still haven’t been able to replace the star talent on that roster. They didn’t need to find eventual Hall of Famers like linebacker Ray Lewis or safety Ed Reed, but rather some players who were able to lead through their play, engaging personality, toughness or a combination of all three.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ex-Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman sounds like his future is not with FOX Sports

Troy Aikman’s time with the FOX Sports is not officially over, but it sounds like it. Of the many developments in the current NFL offseason, the next destination of some of the top national voices in the business has become a priority ahead of the players and actual games.
NFL

