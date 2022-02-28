ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of slain Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain gets maximum sentence in child neglect case

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

The mother of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old Plymouth girl who died at the hands of a babysitter last year, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for child neglect Friday, marking the third person sentenced in connection to the baby's murder.

Tiffany Coburn, 33, pleaded guilty to the neglect charge last month, admitting she, along with the infant's father Kenneth Lain, placed Mercedes in a harmful environment that included drugs.

Court documents say Coburn and Lain also gave Mercedes to a friend, Justin Miller, so they could "have a break" from taking care of her for a while, despite Miller's history of drug use.

Baby found dead: South Bend man charged with neglect

Miller, 37, was recently sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Mercedes’ beating death.

Lain reported Mercedes missing on Aug.15, prompting a search by local, state and federal law enforcement. Miller eventually told police he hit and killed Mercedes at a home in Mishawaka and took her to a remote part of Starke County, where her body was later found.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Saturday that Marshall Superior Court Judge Matthew Sarber sentenced Coburn to 2½ years in jail at a hearing Friday. The 2½ years is the maximum possible sentence for a Level 6 felony and Chipman said Coburn's term will be served at the Marshall County Jail.

Coburn's sentencing marks the conclusion of the three criminal cases that stemmed from Mercedes' disappearance and murder.

"This is the last chapter in the sad, sad tale of Mercedes' short life," Chipman said Monday. "Any time there's a child victim who doesn't deserve anything near that life, let alone the end of life, that leaves a scar."

In Lain's plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to not file a habitual offender sentencing enhancement which could have added between two and six years to his sentence. It is unclear if the same stipulation was included in Coburn's agreement, though Sarber previously indicated the two deals were similar.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

