Saudi 'Squid Game' fans enjoy new dining experience

Houston has plenty of high-end omakase spots to choose from, but they’re not always easy on the pocketbook. Hidden Omakase’s 15-course chef’s choice tasting menu is $175; Soto’s 18-courser goes for $150; while established hot spots such as Uchi, Kata Robata and MF Sushi can ring in even higher. That’s why the new omakase offering at East Side King inside downtown’s Post Houston food hall is so exciting.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO