ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

12 Calming Beige Paint Colors For Your Home Interiors

By Paula Tudoran
House Digest
House Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

if you're looking for a new color to paint your home interior, beige shades are great for a brighter look that skips away from the overwhelmingness of...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

33 Chic Paint Colors for a Statement Kitchen

There may be tons of kitchen design trends to consider for 2022, but when it comes to choosing the right color palette for your cooking space, it's best to go with what you love. Whether you're all about no-fail neutral tones (of course, white cabinets are here to stay) or prefer to take a risk with arresting hues, there's no shortage of stylish kitchen paint colors to try.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Furnishings#Interiors#Oranges#Realtor
KTEN.com

The best paint colors for a nursery are the ones you like

Originally Posted On: https://woodiwisspainting.com/guides/the-best-paint-colors-for-a-nursery-are-the-ones-you-like/. The best paint colors for your nursery are whatever you like. If there’s a rule, it’s probably:. Neutral shades with a few colorful accents. Something that makes you—the parent—comfortable in the room. And low-VOC. Nursery paint colors invoke a ton of debate...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Chariton Leader

Color Your Kitchen

(Family Features) While the kitchen is often the busiest room in the house, it is also one of the most important rooms when it comes to renovations. An upgraded, vibrant kitchen that incorporates elements of personal style can make the room more attractive while increasing the home’s overall value.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Post

Woodwork in your home need upgrading? Here’s how to decide whether to paint or stain it.

Depending on your home’s age and style, you may have wood trim around your windows, doors, baseboards and ceiling. While contemporary-style homes are less likely to have extensive visible trim, some homeowners add trim to rooms for additional distinctive details. Some homeowners are accustomed to painted woodwork, but others prefer stained wood for a natural look. We asked the following experts for advice: Annie Elliott, owner of Annie Elliott Design in Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte Donati, an account manager with Wilderworks, a home services division of Anthony Wilder Design Build in Cabin John, Md. They replied by email, and their responses were edited.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Here's How to Install the Wyze Light Strip and Give Your Home a Colorful Upgrade ASAP

LED light strips give your home a dose of color with minimal effort. The Wyze Light Strip in particular has a simple installation, costs just $20 and works with the Wyze app, Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a ton of options, including color-changing capabilities, vacation mode, sleep timers, automations and more. But before you can try out its various features, you have to set it up. Here's how to install the Wyze Light Strip quickly and easily.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
990
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy