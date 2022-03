“‘Underestimate me at your own peril’ is what my mother would have said,” recalls The House of LR&C co-founder/CEO and Luvo Inc. CEO Christine Day as she reflects on this year's International Women's Day. Over the course of a 30-year career that saw her heading the Asia Pacific Group at Starbucks and serving as CEO at Lululemon, Day has learned how to reset the balance of power as a retail executive who, at times, was the only woman in the room where decisions were being made. As she puts it: “In a meeting, if I wasn’t being heard and other people were saying what I was saying and then being heard, I learned how to jump back in and say, ‘Thanks Bob, for echoing my idea — I’d like to build on that and say the following.’”

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO