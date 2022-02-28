ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Indoor Masking Still Required Under The New CDC Guidelines?

By Catherine Caruso
 2 days ago
Wearing masks indoors is quickly becoming a thing of the past for many Americans. Here's what you can expect under the new CDC...

Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
CNET

CDC Mask Policy Change: What Happens to State COVID Mandates Now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations for wearing masks indoors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. More specifically, the CDC changed the metrics it uses to determine COVID community levels, on which its masking recommendations hinge.
AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC could change mask requirements soon

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — With a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and infections, the CDC is taking steps to loosen mask requirements. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is set to meet with the White House on Wednesday, and a new masking plan could be released as early as next week. The agency said that it is premature […]
WPTV

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter. The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Under the new guidelines, the...
WHYY

CDC says Americans can now go unmasked in many parts of the country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it is relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals aren’t under high strain. Under the new guidance, nearly 70% of the U.S. population lives in areas considered to be low or medium risk and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.
