ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmtfE_0eRVUPRo00

Here's a look at the scores and highlights of SouthCoast high school action from over the weekend.

SWIMMING

Div. 2 Championship

Old Rochester’s Sean Lund placed seventh in the 100 freestyle (49.47) and 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:08.09) and swam on the ninth-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:33.17) along with Jaymison Grunshel, Sam Harris and Michael Holmes as the Bulldogs came in 16th overall as a team at the Div. 2 Championship. Holmes placed seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:49.82) and 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.40). ORR’s 200 medley relay team of Holmes, Zackary Travis, Harris and Lund came in 18th (1:50.53). For Apponequet, Eugene Jung took 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.08), Colin Belmore was 18th in the 100 butterfly (56.59) and the 200 medley relay team of Hunter Owen, Jung, Belmore and Alex Keefe came in 15th (1:48.38). At the girls championship, Apponequet’s Devin Sylvia came in 24th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.14) and 29th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.92).

Div. 1 Championship

Bishop Stang’s Liam Earl finished 15th in both the 200 freestyle (1:49.31) and the 100 backstroke (school-record time of 55.26) at the Div. 1 Championship. At the girls meet, New Bedford’s 200 freestyle relay team of Caroline Huston, Mackenzie Baggs, Annabelle Huston and Cynthia Torres came in ninth (1:47.51) while the 400 freestyle relay team of Caroline Huston, Sara Curry, Annabelle Huston and Torres placed 14th (4:03.76).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin County Tech 55, Old Colony 31

The Mayflower Athletic Conference champion Cougars lost to Franklin County Tech on Sunday in the championship of the State Vocational Small School tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden bows to domestic pressure, bans Russian oil and gas after delay

It has been very difficult to grasp why President Biden waited this long to decide–and he was clearly pushed–to ban Russian oil and gas imports. By finally taking that step yesterday, Biden was bowing to the reality that Congress was going to move against Moscow without him. If...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.
MILITARY
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Education
New Bedford, MA
Sports
Rochester, MA
Sports
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Rochester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Rochester, MA
Education
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Torres
Person
Sam Harris
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

903
Followers
461
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy