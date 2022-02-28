School mask response in Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, Warren County released a COVID-19 case update encapsulating cases from Sunday and Monday. 32 new coronavirus cases were reported in the county – 17 reported on Sunday, and 15 more on Monday.

The county stood at 8 hospitalizations, up by two from Saturday. Five of those are among fully vaccinated residents.

On Sunday night, the office of New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the statewide mandate on face masks in public schools would be lifted on Wednesday. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones made a statement on behalf of the county on Monday.

“Warren County Health Services will not enact a mask mandate for schools or daycare facilities in Warren County when New York State‘s mask-or-face covering mandate expires on Wednesday, March 2,” Jones said. “However, as COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community, we believe that those who feel they should wear a mask to protect themselves or a vulnerable friend or loved one should continue to do so. We ask that Warren County residents continue to observe the common-sense protocols that we have recommended throughout the pandemic – stay home if sick, get tested for COVID-19 if feeling symptoms of infection and maintain social distance if necessary. We thank everyone for continuing to promote the health and safety of Warren County residents.”

Warren County has seen 88 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate sits at 4.6%.

Warren County Municipal Center hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Aviation Mall in Queensbury still hosts a state-run site, open for walk-ins and appointments.

