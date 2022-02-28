ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would You Watch A 10 Minute TikTok?

By Monica J. White
 2 days ago
TikTok officially moves to allow 10-minute videos on...

Middletown Press

TikTok Bumps Up Max Video Length to 10 Minutes

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet conglomerate ByteDance, is moving to let creators make longer-form videos as rivals like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have aggressively built out their own TikTok-like short-form video features. More from Variety. The Ting Tings Delight in Surprising TikTok Fame of 'That's Not My Name'. TikTok Breakout...
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers after choosing seat next to the only other person in movie theatre: ‘Should be illegal’

A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need...
Creative Bloq

Can you guess which Netflix show this eerie billboard is advertising?

Unless you've been living in the upside-down, you've probably heard of the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things. The show took off back in 2016 with its nostalgic '80s aesthetic and spooky sci-fi storyline, and has been gathering up quite the following ever since. Now there's a new season on the horizon, and Netflix is already gearing up for the release with some pretty impressive marketing.
iheart.com

Watch This Before You Take Medical Advice from TikTok

I LOVE Tiktok. It's one of my favorite apps and it is very easy to sink some time into it. I even do blind reactions to some funny TikToks. One of the many things I love about the app is the amount of informative TikToks you can find. There are a few instances of misinformation out there and seeing this doctor react to some TikToks had me in tears laughing!
Tacoma News Tribune

TikTok Surprises With 10-Minute Videos While Rivals Make Short Ones

While tech giants are busy making short form video investments a priority and drafting their content and product strategy, Chinese rival TikTok has flipped the switch. The company owned by ByteDance on Monday offered users the option to upload videos that were up to 10 minutes long. While 10 minutes...
hotnewhiphop.com

TikTok Begins Launching 10-Minute Videos Globally

TikTok continues its quest to be the most popular social media platform. As Complex reports, on Monday, February 28th, the app announced that it will be globally expanding its maximum video length to 10 minutes – providing users with seven more minutes of potential content time per video. Before...
Hypebae

Be Prepared To See 10-Minute Long TikTok Videos

TikTok has officially increased its video time to 10 minutes. This change comes after the social media app bumped up its maximum video length to three minutes in July 2021. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a company spokesperson told The Verge. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
Vice

How a College Student Went Viral Imitating Pretty Boys on TikTok

Paul Jr Rwechungura, known as PJ to his friends and tiktokpj to a million followers on TikTok, has been pushed into the whirlwind that comes with going viral. The blow up of one video – a reworked “16 Missed Calls” format that depicts the user before and after a glow-up – pushed his following into the hundreds of thousands within a few months, and a million by January.
SlashGear

SlashGear

