Would You Watch A 10 Minute TikTok?

TikTok has officially increased its video time to 10 minutes. This change comes after the social media app bumped up its maximum video length to three minutes in July 2021. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a company spokesperson told The Verge. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
