ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Stuart Rucker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjV98_0eRVUAS900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — FedEx and UPS, two of the world’s largest shipping companies, have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.

“In light of current circumstances, we will temporarily suspend service in and out of Ukraine until further notice,” Memphis-headquartered FedEx said in a statement . “The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact.”

According to UPS and FedEx, both inbound and outbound services to Ukraine have been halted as well as deliveries to Russian destinations.

Tennesseans with Ukraine connections fearful over war

Atlanta-based UPS said, “Packages in transit that cannot be delivered will be returned free of charge to the sender where possible.”

The company also said it is closely monitoring the situation and will restart service “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”

FedEx added that Money Back Guarantees are currently suspended for all services in Europe until further notice.

UPS said its money-back guarantee does not apply “when service is affected by circumstances outside of UPS’s control.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Ukraine#Money Back Guarantee#Ups#Wreg#Russian#Tennesseans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
WKRN News 2

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy