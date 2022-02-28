ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TD Bank Group to buy Memphis-based First Horizon

By David Royer, Associated Press
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3rsK_0eRVU7tD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Toronto, Canada-based bank group is buying Memphis-based First Horizon , according to the Associated Press.

Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal that the company said will help broaden its reach in the southeastern U.S.

The companies said that the deal will create a combined business that is in the top six banks in the U.S., with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 stores, serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.

First Horizon, formerly known as First Tennessee, has roots in Memphis that go back to the 1860s. It changed its branding in 2019 and merged with IberiaBank in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion joins 2022 BSMF Lineup among other artist

Memphis will become a regional hub for TD, the company said in a news release, and no branch closures are planned.

TD says it will commit $40 million to a First Horizon Foundation.

First Horizon has more than 5,500 employees, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Td Bank#Td Bank Group#The Associated Press#Toronto Dominion Bank#First Tennessee#Iberiabank#Bsmf#First Horizon Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy