ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVBgI_0eRVU3MJ00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27.

Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The six-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

Police said the victims were playing video games at the time of the shooting. Police said the suspects used the car pictured below to leave the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wAY0_0eRVU3MJ00
Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

“Somebody knows something. If it’s you, we need you to come forward,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

In response to the shooting, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be available for onsite crisis and grief counseling at 912 Dabbs Street throughout the week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Embezzlement#Crime Stoppers#Grief Counseling
CBS 42

Dothan police search for information in the death of a Georgia man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police continue to search for information in the case of a Georgia man found dead on Judson Street Friday night. Kevin Jones, 36, of Albany, Georgia was found dead inside his car on the 1300 block of Judson Street after receiving at least one fatal gunshot wound to his torso, […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Jasper man charged with trafficking fentanyl

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking fentanyl. Keonte Milik Poe, 22, was charged with illegally trafficking a controlled substance. The Jasper Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted the investigation, including a controlled buy. “This is one of the most dangerous drugs we see on the streets now,” […]
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy