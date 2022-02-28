Washington, Oregon, & California Governors coordinate to lift indoor mask mandates this March

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After monitoring COVID-19 metrics across the Western United States, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state joined Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to lift indoor mask mandates across the Pacific Northwest on March 12, 2022.

According to a release from Inslee’s office, the decision was made based on declining case rates and hospitalizations across the west coast. The indoor mask requirement imposed because of the pandemic will be lifted after 11:59 p.m. on March 11 in Washington and Oregon.

Please be advised that Washington state will continue to require some form of masking in certain critical indoor facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes out of an abundance of caution for at-risk individuals.

Governor Inslee offered the following comments on the decision:

“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement. While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

As part of this shift, the Washington Department of Health is planning to issue updated coronavirus guidelines for all WA schools (K-12) beginning next week.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon offered the following comments:

“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19. As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines. On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic. As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

Please be advised that this will not change federal mask requirements for public transportation and airports.

