ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

By Collin Huguley
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Group pushes for measures to protect neighborhoods near transit projects; Study on economic mobility here is updated

With transit expansion on the agenda for Charlotte leaders visiting Austin, Texas, this week, a prominent group in local politics is weighing in on ways to mitigate the harm caused to neighborhoods in the path of such projects. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 25, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (65) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (332)
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Business
Gastonia, NC
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Gastonia, NC
Local
Arizona Government
Charlotte Business Journal

Why tiny-home construction firm Eclipse set its sights on Charlotte for new facility

A tiny-home construction firm from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, is expanding into the Charlotte market. Eclipse Cottages specializes in 399-square-foot, all-steel homes with integrated solar roofing, closed-cell insulation, rainwater catch-base filtration, greywater reuse and blackwater management. The homes are built to be environmentally friendly and require less maintenance — a self-sufficient option for homeowners eyeing an off-grid lifestyle. Each home sells for $117,000 to $137,000, depending on the market, design options and buyer location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Engineering firm leasing Pineville industrial building for new regional HQ

Summit Engineering, Laboratory & Testing Inc. will occupy a 30,250-square-foot industrial building in Pineville being co-developed by MPV Properties and Nance Cos. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Real Estate#40 Under 40#What Lies Ahead
Charlotte Business Journal

Financial data science developer Conlan Scientific relocates to Charlotte

Conlan Scientific, a nationally recognized authority in financial data science, is proud to announce it has relocated its headquarters and engineering team to Charlotte, NC. Founded by Chris Conlan, a nationally acclaimed data science expert, Conlan Scientific is an industry leader in providing financial data science development services. Conlan Scientific helps large financial institutions like banks, insurers, and hedge funds use artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better investing decisions. Chris Conlan, the CEO, commented, "We see the fintech industry booming in Charlotte, so it makes perfect sense for us to be situated here." Conlan Scientific helps its cutting-edge finance-industry clients capitalize on their data with advanced solutions such as: 1. Financial Machine Learning. Machine-learned investing and lending models outperform competitors under a variety of market conditions. 2. Data-Driven Investment Valuation. Investment firms can move away from scoring models towards data-driven investment valuation models. 3. Quantitative Risk Management. As investor demand for exotic assets increases, managers need increasingly complex monitoring and analysis tools to measure financial risk. Chris Conlan added, "During the move, we completed a significant upgrade to our on-premise financial data warehouse. It is a living archive of important public and private financial data that we use to accelerate our client projects. Now that it is done, we are ready to meet our neighbors in the Charlotte area."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Online used-car platform expanding local presence with new hub in Statesville

Vroom Inc., an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is expanding its local presence with a new hub in Statesville. The new Extended Mile hub, at Interstate 77 and Turnersburg Highway, can deliver to customers within a 300-mile radius and holds up to 1,000 vehicles. It is one of Vroom's largest facilities. With Vroom, customers shop for vehicles and choose financing options online. Last-mile employees then deliver the vehicle to a customer's driveway for a concierge experience. Employees can also help explain the car's features.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy eyes doubling pumped-hydro project to store power from expanded solar use

The plan would double the roughly 1,400 megawatts of power at Bad Creek by building a second powerhouse, including new caverns carved into Booger Mountain. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Former City Council member dies; How Lowe’s plans to capture new wave of DIY customers

A former Charlotte City Council member described as an outspoken community leader died over the weekend, according to multiple local news outlets. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy