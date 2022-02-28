ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch kidnapping case reenacted for TV

By Toni Lepeska
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

The depravity of the outside world showed up in Olive Branch almost four years ago, and stole away a 14-year-old from the safety of his small-town family.

Olive Branch police reenacted the kidnapping investigation last week for a true-crime television film crew, and soon the case will air as a warning to parents.

All the groundwork for the kidnapping was laid through a chat app, Discord.

The boy was returned unharmed, and his kidnapper is serving a 12-year sentence, but officials fear that children and youth like him remain vulnerable through social media and chat apps.

Bill Cox, one of the officers who investigated the 2018 kidnapping, said computer forensics was an essential tool to solve the case. Cox, a parent who grew up with Atari games, said today’s youth are savvy about technology and, unfortunately, so are the world’s potential predators.

“This generation has grown up their whole life with this,” said Cox, now a deputy chief with the Olive Branch Police Department. “It’s really important now for parents to learn.”

Olive Branch police aren’t unfamiliar with using television as a tool to prevent or solve crime.

The department participated in another reenactment in 2007 for “America’s Most Wanted.” The show dramatized the shooting of Olive Branch police officers Doug Stanek and Mark Ayers.

The pair were checking out a parked car near City Park on June 29, 2006, when shots rang out from the vehicle. Both officers were shot and survived, but Ayers was paralyzed.

The investigation has yet to yield an arrest.

Investigation Discovery, a pay television network that airs true crime documentaries available through cable subscriptions and through streaming services like Sling, will dramatize this latest case. The producers didn’t provide an airing date nor would they confirm the name of the show that will air the Olive Branch episode.

The teenager disappeared on an August night. His parents had no idea where he was. Police used computer forensics to learn he’d been having conversations with two men. (Only one of the men, Jason St. Aubin, 29 years old at the time, was eventually prosecuted.)

They “came all the way from Illinois to Olive Branch to kidnap him,” Cox said. “They groomed him. (They) convinced this young man to run away with him.”

Though the boy went willingly, the matter was legally a kidnapping.

Investigators used computer forensics to discover the identity of the kidnapper and reveal conversions on Discord, a chat app that can hide true identities, Cox said.

Authorities also used cell phone records in the investigation.

According to reports at the time, the boy was found at an Illinois fire station four days after his disappearance and following social media coverage that was said to have spooked the men.

The boy was not assaulted, Cox said, and the investigation did not indicate that St. Aubin had done anything like this previously. According to Mississippi Department of Corrections online records, St. Aubin is at the IssaquenaCounty Correctional Facility in Mayersville.

Cox and a second officer who investigated the kidnapping, Ben Rushing, were filmed for the TV show. The crew was in Olive Branch about 10 hours for filming.

“It was interesting to see all the moving parts to such as production as this,” Cox said.

He urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity no matter how benign it seems.

“It’s really something we’re got to stay actively involved in,” Cox said.

