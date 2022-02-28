ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Governors Brown, Newsom, and Inslee Announce Updated Health Guidance – California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11, the governors of the three states said

Klamath Alerts
 2 days ago
(Salem, OR) — With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon, and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance. After 11:59 p.m. on March 11, California, Oregon, and Washington will be adopting new indoor mask policies and moving from mask requirements to mask recommendations in...

Pups
2d ago

It's about time we had a choice to wear a mask or not in most indoor settings. Anyone scared about the mask mandate ending can continue to wear one.

Stephanie Trost
2d ago

If mask are not needed in one place, then their not needed ANYWHERE. brenda, you and the stooge's rendered yourselves irrelevant by your own hands, and that of your socialist Marxists cohort's. Thing is we are a Democratic Republic. We are done with you. Ukraine has given us all a revived purpose to restore The Land of the Free. Home of the Brave. Where everybody wants to be like, or come too. You three are totally irrelevant. We pay no attention to you anymore. Let you all take a slow dingy to your motherland china.

JAMFAM
2d ago

All mask and shot mandates need to end now.

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
