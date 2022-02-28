Governors Brown, Newsom, and Inslee Announce Updated Health Guidance – California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11, the governors of the three states said

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places no later than March 31, state health officials announced today. By late March, health scientists expect that about 400 or fewer Oregonians would be hospitalized with COVID-19, the level of hospitalizations the state experienced before the Omicron variant began to spread. Mask requirements for schools will be lifted on March 31.

