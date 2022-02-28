Governors Brown, Newsom, and Inslee Announce Updated Health Guidance – California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11, the governors of the three states said
(Salem, OR) — With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon, and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance. After 11:59 p.m. on March 11, California, Oregon, and Washington will be adopting new indoor mask policies and moving from mask requirements to mask recommendations in...klamathalerts.com
