Allegany County, MD

Man arrested after car chase with baby in car

By Katie Rhee
 2 days ago

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An attempted traffic stop in Allegany County, Maryland turned into a high-speed chase.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to pull over 22-year-old Devonnte Wilson of Hagerstown as he was speeding on Route 36 near Lonaconing, Maryland on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

The deputy tried to carry out a traffic stop when they say Wilson appeared to slow down but sped up and crashed his car as he tried to get away. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says that as Wilson approached the intersection of Rockville Street and Route 36, he lost control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree. The deputy tried to chase Wilson, but the other passengers called out for help, saying there was a 6-month-old baby in the car. The deputy then radioed for assistance and EMS to respond to the area.

Additional Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies and Maryland State Police Troopers responded to the incident and were directed to the area around Route 36 and Brodie Road where Wilson was seen running before jumping over a fence into a wooded area. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 5 responded to the scene to assist with the search.

A resident alerted Sheriff’s Deputies that Wilson was seen in a residential yard beside a nearby business and deputies and troopers quickly responded to the area. Wilson initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Wilson was arrested and was charged with 19 traffic-related citations, including fleeing and eluding police in a vehicle and on foot, on top of 9 other charges:

  • Fail to Obey Lawful Order
  • Obstruction and Hindering
  • CDS Possess Oxycodone
  • CDS Possess Marijuana 28 grams
  • Disturb the Peace – Loud Noise
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Child Neglect
  • Desertion of Minor
Wilson was found to have an active arrest warrant and did not have a valid driver’s license. Deputies also found several different controlled dangerous substances inside of the vehicle including oxycodone and marijuana.

The three other occupants of the vehicle provided false information to Sheriff’s Deputies. 19-year-old Elizabeth Cook of Westernport, Md., 23-year-old Raymond Scott of Oakland, Md., and 19-year-old Maekayla Sheridan of Hagerstown, Md. were all charged with obstructing and hindering, providing false statements to police, and CDS related charges.

