ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968 and requested the original materials from when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” premiered at the Paris Opera in 1867. Handed the Opera's manuscript copy of the score, the musicologist...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Alice Koh Dies: ‘Kusama: Infinity’ & ‘Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable’ EP Was 51

Click here to read the full article. Alice Koh, who exec produced such recent documentaries as Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, died suddenly of a heart attack at her home in New York City on January 21, a spokesperson for the Koh family tells Deadline. She was 51. Koh was born in Los Angeles on December 9, 1970, first segueing into film work in 2015. With the former doc from director Heather Lenz, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, she helped spotlight the life and work of the internationally renowned artist Yayoi Kusama. With the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Sonya Yoncheva
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
Vogue

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Opera#Met Opera#Grand Opera#Performing#Musical Theater#The Paris Opera#The Marquis Of Posa#Cornell#The Associated Press#The Metropolitan Opera#Italian#Sicilian#Parisians
AFP

At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

The Metropolitan Opera in recent years has taken steps to draw in new opera-goers with more modern works, this year launching its season with its first piece by a Black composer. - A season for Ukraine - The company last week announced its 2022-23 season with a balance that includes "Champion" -- another Blanchard opera -- as well as the premiere of the contemporary piece "The Hours."
THEATER & DANCE
Observer

The Met Opera Takes on Doomed Love and Inquisition in ‘Don Carlos’

For any opera company, presenting Giuseppe Verdi’s epic Don Carlos is an exercise in both ambition and nuance. In its hotly anticipated new production of the opera, the first after a month-long winter hiatus, the Metropolitan Opera, in an evening of both towering ambition and extraordinary nuance, provided justification as much for the presentation of Don Carlos as it did for itself as an institution.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Met Opera to Stop Working With Pro-Putin Artists

The Metropolitan Opera is the latest arts group to take a hard stance on Russian exchange amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. New York City’s flagship opera house will “no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him,” general manager Peter Gelb said in a video posted to Facebook on February 27. The New York Times noted this could affect a singer like Anna Netrebko, who is set to sing the title role of Turandot beginning April 30 and has previously voiced pro-Russian support. Netrebko wrote on Instagram on February 26 that she is “opposed to this war” but added that “forcing artists, or any public figure, to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right.” More immediately, Gelb told the Times this new policy would effectively end the Met’s current partnership with Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre, which was next set to bring Lohengrin to New York in February 2023; the Met will instead stage the production on its own. The Met’s move comes as Carnegie Hall cancels appearances by the conductor Valery Gergiev and the pianist Denis Matsuev, both past supporters and associates of President Vladimir Putin’s. Gelb said in the video that the Met will continue its stance “until the invasion and killing is stopped.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

France approves returning 15 artworks stolen from Jews

The French senate Tuesday approved the return of 15 artworks looted from Jews during World War II, as part of efforts by the government to accelerate restitutions. The vote authorises public museums holding the works, including the world-famous Musee d'Orsay in Paris, to hand over the property to the heirs of the original owners. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot welcomed the "historic" move. It was the first time in 70 years that the French government had made serious steps to return artworks "that were acquired in troubling circumstances during the occupation because of anti-Semitic persecution", she said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Review: Everyone's a suspect in 'The Paris Apartment'

“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (HarperCollins)It seems the pandemic has altered the publishing calendar as well. That’s at least one plausible explanation for why a juicy beach read like “The Paris Apartment” is dropping during the coldest month of the year. But whether you pack it away for a trip to warmer weather or read it indoors by a fire, the pages were most definitely written to be turned quickly. In her third thriller (“The Guest List” and “The Hunting Party”) Lucy Foley keeps you guessing with multiple first person narrators and short chapters designed to leave you hanging....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Manhattan School of Music Adds to Met Opera Artistic Staff Members to Faculty

The Manhattan School of Music has appointed two former alumni and current Met Opera staff members to join its faculty. Thomas Lausmann, who is the Met Opera Director of Music Administration, and Bryan Wagorn, Met Opera Assistant conductor, will join the collaborative piano faculty immediately. They join Myra Huang, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Collider

Why You Should Watch the Original French Version of 'Call My Agent!'

With the new trailer out for Standing-Up this month, it’s a great moment to reflect on another stunner of a series from Fanny Herrero. Call My Agent! (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season long drama series surrounding the agents of a turbulent talent firm in Paris (and the actors they manage). It’s been adapted into several iterations in a variety of countries, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara) and a newly filmed British version (under the show’s French title Ten Percent). Before the inevitable American adaptation's run, be sure to watch the original and its distinctive curtain pull on public relations.
TV SERIES
Robb Report

Bidding for This Basquiat Triptych Will Start at $30 Million When It Goes on the Block in May

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of its main New York evening sales series scheduled to take place this spring, Christie’s is bringing a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat to the open market for the first time. His 1982 triptych Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict (1982) will be offered in Christie’s contemporary art evening sale this May. Bidding for the nearly-seven-foot-wide work will start at around $30 million, a Christie’s spokesperson said, although an estimate is only available upon request. Christie’s has yet to announce a date for sale. Basquiat’s prices have seen a rapid rise in the last year. Only...
VISUAL ART
townandcountrymag.com

How Libertine's Johnson Hartig Discovered L.A. Cool 21 Years Ago

Twenty-one years ago, in a three-bedroom apartment in L.A.’s not-yet-trendy Koreatown, an aspiring actor began decorating shirts he had snagged on the cheap. To entertain himself he added random seams and sewed rococo ribbons of shirting fabric that frothed at the necklines, turning pedestrian tailored men’s shirts into artful genderless garments, each as unique as the hand that produced it. The aesthetic was prep school punk.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy