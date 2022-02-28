Local rowing groups log meters to raise money for training, Flint Hills Breadbasket

Sometimes it takes a bunch of people working together to achieve a goal, especially when they’re all literally in the same boat.

Row for Humanity, which took place Saturday at CrossFit 785, brought together three local rowing groups to raise money for future training and a community organization. Tamera Fairbank, the parent board president of Manhattan Junior Crew and the mother of one of the rowers, said crew brings people out of their shells and creates lifelong friendships.

“The biggest thing isn’t even rowing,” she said. “It’s the strong bond.”

Roughly 30 people from Manhattan Junior Crew, K-State Crew and the Manhattan Rowing Club rowed on machines for a full hour each on Saturday. People could pledge based on how many meters their rower did, with 25% of the money raised going to the Flint Hills Breadbasket and 75% going toward the youth and K-State groups’ trip to Waco, Texas, in mid-March. Altogether, the rowers did 350,285 meters, or around 217 miles, and raised $4,550.

On the trip, the teams will spend roughly eight hours each day for five days on the Brazos River preparing for the crew season. Wesley Good, the assistant coach for Manhattan Junior Crew and head coach for K-State Crew, an independent student organization, said it is “three weeks of practice crammed into one week” where they will learn about everything from fundamentals and technique to conditioning and race strategy.

“On top of a big increase in skill and conditioning, they get a bigger sense of team bonding and camaraderie,” Good said.

Fairbank’s son Andrew, a 9th grader, will go on the trip this year, and her older son also had been a member of the youth team. She said the group helped her kids make friends and be less shy, and the training camp builds that foundation because the rowers spend so much time together, from practice to playing cards at night.

“They can go in as strangers and come out as best friends,” she said.

Fairbank said the intense time coming together as a group is beneficial not only to the rowers personally but also in the water.

“You have to be so in sync you don’t even talk to each other,” she said. “You have to be able to keep that bond.”

Good echoed the importance of gelling as a group as they kick off their season. He said it creates the environment of a group of people working together toward one objective.

“It helps solidify the team for the spring season,” he said. “In multiple-person boats, you have to work together or the boat doesn’t function.”