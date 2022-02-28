Riley County EMS experiences supply chain issues

Riley County EMS director David Adams said Monday that he’s seeing cost increases “anywhere from 5% to 20%” for medical supplies, fuel and pharmaceuticals.

Adams gave his monthly report to the Riley County Commission. He said one thing that’s hard to come by right now is intravenous (IV) fluid bags.

“There are some medications we put into IV bags and deliver to patients that way,” Adams said. “Typically, that’s easier and cheaper, but we’re seeing that we can’t buy those fluid bags right now. We’re having to buy premade IV medication bags, which are more expensive and expire sooner. We’re having to adapt how we do things or go in a different direction.”

Adams said he’s been in email contact with EMS/ambulance directors across the state, asking how they’re dealing with cost and supply chain struggles.

“We’re making do, but it’s become a lot harder,” Adams said.

Adams said EMS received 454 calls in January, with 30 calls from northern Riley County. He did not provide an exact number, but he said “a good portion” of the calls received were related to COVID-19.

EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road handled the most calls at 156. The station at 11th and Poyntz had the second-highest number of calls at 122. The station at the Riley County Public Works depot along Tuttle Creek Boulevard had 100 calls for the month, while the Manhattan Regional Airport station saw 64 calls.

Adams added that Riley County ambulances ran 60 out-of-town transfers in January, which he said was “a high number.”

Adams said he is also continuing to develop a proposal for an EMS station in north Riley County. At their Feb. 17 meeting, county commissioners approved the construction of a new EMS facility.

Adams is still working out the cost and potential locations for the new station. He told the commission he will present more information on the logistics of the project at the board meeting Thursday.

A couple hundred residents filled the Leonardville Community Building for a special meeting Feb. 10 to advocate for an ambulance specifically for north Riley County, and to share stories about what they said is a long-standing issue of excessive wait times for ambulances.

Commissioners plan to use federal COVID-19 stimulus money to pay for the facility, that will include living quarters for staff and a garage to house vehicles and equipment. In the meantime, two paramedics are posted at the Leonardville fire station with an SUV from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.