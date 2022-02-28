ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-made liquors in show of Ukraine support

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXrqt_0eRVSF5200

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking action to show the state’s support for Ukraine as it battles invasion from Russia.

Monday, Reynolds announced she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcohols from its purchase list. All delisted products are expected to be posted on the division’s website by March 1st.

Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends

The statement from the governor’s office said the new measures were being enacted to “further demonstrate its solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”

Reynolds is also asking for the non-profit organization Iowa Sister States to end Iowa’s sister state relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia. In addition, she asked for recommendations on how to enhance the sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Liquors#European Union#Russian#Eu#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
KCAU 9 News

Five things Biden didn’t talk about in State of the Union

(The Hill) – President Biden noticeably didn’t mention some major topics in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, leaving out five key hot button issues. Student loan debt, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the upcoming midterm elections were left out of the just-over-one-hour speech. Here are […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy