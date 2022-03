In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO