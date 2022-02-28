ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks Re-Assign Josiah Slavin, Isaak Phillips to Rockford

By Stephanie Stremplewski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackhawks re-assign Slavin, Phillips to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak...

