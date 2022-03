The "Call of Duty" franchise's record has been less than stellar when it comes to cheating over the last few years. "Call of Duty: Vanguard" had issues with cheaters ruining the game before it even came out, but "Warzone" has had more issues than most. The game has had a hacker problem that it just hasn't been able to shake, with issues involving everything from in-game cheats and exploitation to bitcoin ransomed account fraud and hackers deliberately spreading viruses to other players. Hackers have even gone as far as forcing some of the biggest "Warzone" players to cheat by boosting their in-game level without the streamer's permission and others have been so bold as to post about their hacks online. Many players believe that cheating has become so rampant that it has ruined the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO