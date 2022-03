Beginning later this week, New York state will no longer require students wear masks while at school, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state and new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the politician, 63, announced in a press conference Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will end on March 2.

